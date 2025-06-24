SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Out: Know Eligibility, Vacancy Details, and How to Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the CHSL Recruitment Notification 2025, inviting applications to fill 3,131 temporary vacancies in various central government departments. The recruitment is aimed at candidates who have completed their Class 12 (Intermediate) and are seeking government job opportunities.

SSC CHSL 2025: Vacancy Details

The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive will fill posts in different ministries and government offices across India. The posts include:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)

Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

These positions offer stable career opportunities with central government benefits.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have:

Passed 12th standard from a recognized board

Met all other eligibility requirements as mentioned in the official notification

Key Dates to Remember

Application Deadline: July 18, 2025

Tier 1 Examination (Tentative): September 8 to 18, 2025

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official SSC website. It is advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting the application.

