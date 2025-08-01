Trump says will be talking to Mexico over next 90 days for trade deal

New York, Aug 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that the United States will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 days with the goal of signing a trade deal.

Trump said in a Truth Social post after a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time," said Trump on the social media platform.

"We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer," Trump added.

"We had a very good call with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. We avoided the increase in tariffs announced for tomorrow and achieved 90 days to build a long-term agreement based on dialogue," said Sheinbaum in a post on social media platform X.

Trump stressed the unique complexities of a deal with Mexico due to the shared border of the two countries. "We are getting to know and understand each other" more and more, said Trump.

In a letter posted on Truth Social on July 12, Trump threatened that 30 per cent tariffs would be imposed on Mexico starting August 1.

Earlier in July, 2025, Mexico called the tariffs announced by the US unfair, and the two sides had launched formal negotiations through a permanent bilateral working group, the Mexican government said.

In a joint statement, the foreign affairs and economy ministries said that a high-level meeting between a Mexican delegation and US officials was held in Washington, during which the Mexican side was informed that new tariffs would take effect on August 1.

"We stated clearly that we believe this is unfair and that we do not agree," said the ministries.

To protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the border, the two countries agreed to establish a permanent bilateral working group to address key issues in their relationship and seek alternatives to avoid the tariff implementation, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.