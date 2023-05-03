Trippura govt signs 8 MoUs with investment offer of Rs 312cr in various sectors

Agartala, May 2 (IANS) The Tripura government on Tuesday signed eight MoUs with investment proposals of Rs 312.38 crore in various sectors including rubber, bamboo, agriculture and health services in the state.

The MoUs were signed during a state-level investment round table meeting, where Chief Minister Manik Saha, top central and state government officials, investors and industrialists from different parts of the country took part.

The investors signed the MoUs with the Tripura government to set up a rubber-based industry, the plywood industry, mechanical agarbatti rolling, medical and skill education, BPO, warehouse, hospitality, agro and milk processing.

The proposed ventures envisaged creating employment opportunities for several hundred people.

The Chief Minister later said that during the one-day investors' meet, over 140 investors and industrialists from across the country participated.

Saha said that the state government is providing investment subsidy, 15 per cent procurement subsidy, industrial promotions subsidy, power subsidy, partial reimbursement of interest on term loans, one time full reimbursement of standard certificate charges or fees, employment cost subsidy, export promotion subsidy, state promotion subsidy on secondary raw materials at 50 per cent among different benefits to attract industry and businesses in Tripura.

The one-day roundtable investment meet is part of the Northeast Global Investors Summit to be held in Delhi in August-September this year to attract investment in the northeastern region.

A senior official of Tripura Industries and Commerce Department said that the focus sectors of the summit include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education and skill development, Information Technology and Services, entertainment, sports, tea, energy among others.

Before the Delhi summit, a series of activities including state round-tables would be organised in the northeastern states, road shows in Mumbai (on May 29), Dhaka (Bangladesh) (on June 13), Hyderabad (on June 23) and Kolkata (on July 10).

The outline of the roadshows would include structured B2B and B2G meetings, roundtable conferences, and panel discussions focusing on the investment opportunities in the eight northeastern states of India.

