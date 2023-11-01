Trinetra Haldar-starrer ‘Rainbow Rishta’ trailer is inspiring narrative of love & acceptance

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The makers of Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series 'Rainbow Rishta' have unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, and it gives viewers a window into the endearing world of queer love stories from different parts of India.

It beautifully encapsulates six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The two minute five seconds trailer starts with a boy holding a ‘LGBTQIA+’ rainbow flag.

The video shows glimpse into Trinetra’s life, and she can be seen saying, ‘as a trans woman I deserve having love where it feels equal’.

Then we get a glimpse into other character, which says, ‘the world used to see me as a boy, so I had to play that role even for my parents’.

The third character says, ‘ye darr mujhe hamesha satata tha, ki kal mere maa baap nahi rahenge to mere sath kon rahega’.

The tagline shows: “6 stories of finding and accepting love”.

The video ends with quote: “Love out Loud, mohabbat jindabad”.

The trailer features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Showcasing myriad facets of love, the series is a VICE Studios Production and is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors -- Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.

It is important real-life stories of queer love, where the protagonists of the series are not only blazing a path of their own, but are also an irrefutable and overwhelmingly positive influence on every person they come across.

Director Jaydeep shared: " 'Rainbow Rishta' celebrates the most powerful emotion of all, love, in all its glory. I feel fortunate to be able to capture the real and unfiltered stories of these remarkable individuals who are living their lives with pride, and challenge societal norms with utmost courage and patience.”

“I hope with 'Rainbow Rishta', viewers will be able to understand a little better that queer lives are not so different from that of straight folks,” he added.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video said: “ 'Rainbow Rishta' takes an empathetic and unfiltered look at the lives, aspirations, and desires of the people from the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe that a positive portrayal where you see love blossoming, friendships being formed, and families being supportive helps people from the community feel more included.”

Samira Kanwar of VICE Studios said: “Not only is the show about love, but also empathy and celebration. The series follows the real lives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community who are looking for or dealing with the various aspects that surround love - which any human on the planet can relate to.”

‘Rainbow Rishta’ will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

