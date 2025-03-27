Trinamool will face Newton’s Third Law of Motion, claims Bengal LoP

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress will face Newton’s Third Law of Motion (for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction) for the alleged violence it has unleashed across the state.

“All of us know of Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which says that ‘for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction’. Trinamool will have to pay for all the hooliganism and violence unleashed throughout the state for the last so many years, and the BJP will ensure it,” said the LoP while addressing a protest demonstration in front of the Police Superintendent’s Office at Baruipur-Paschim Assembly constituency, where the elected legislator is the Speaker of the House Biman Bandopadhyay.

He added that the BJP workers and leaders were killed since the end of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, adding that there is no justice to such continuous bloodshed.

“The murderers are still roaming around freely,” he claimed.

He said that if the Trinamool Congress thinks that they will be in power in West Bengal forever, they are mistaken.

“At one time, everyone thought that CPI(M) could not be displaced from power ever. In Uttar Pradesh, it was perceived that the Samajwadi Party would always be the last word. Similarly, it was thought that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family would always be in power in Bihar. They have all become calendars now,” he said.

He claimed that similarly, in West Bengal, the rule of Trinamool Congress will come to an end soon.

Initially, Adhikari did not get the police permission to conduct the protest rally at the Baruipur-Paschim Assembly constituency. Thereafter, he approached the Calcutta High Court for permission and was granted the same by the court.

