Top diplomats from Islamic nations hail India's religious diversity and unity at 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' hosted by IMF

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Several ambassadors and top diplomats from Islamic nations attended a 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' hosted by the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) in New Delhi on Thursday evening, lauding India's cultural heritage, harmony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' initiative to reach all communities.

More than 15 ambassadors, diplomats from Islamic nations, government representatives, religious scholars, and community leaders had gathered to celebrate the spirit of Ramazan and foster interfaith harmony at Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu's residence in the capital.

The luminaries from diverse backgrounds hailed India's mantra of 'Unity in Diversity' as they exchanged views on cultural heritage and harmony among all communities.

"At the outset, we would like to express our highest appreciation to the esteemed Indian Minorities Federation for this wonderful occasion. If this event conveys an idea or sends a message, it is one that resonates with me deeply: this is India. India is a multicultural and religiously diverse state. I believe this initiative is a step in the right direction for a Viksit Bharat," Oday Hatim Mohammed, Deputy Head of Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi, told IANS.

"This is the idea I mentioned — a collection of multi-religious states. India is not just a state for Hindus, Christians, Muslims, or others, but a multilingual and multi-religious state, which strengthens and enhances India's identity. I am sure India will achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' milestone much ahead of the specified date, which I believe is set for 2047. India is certainly capable," he added.

The IMF has been organising such events to promote harmony, brotherhood and prosperity across the diverse Indian communities from time to time.

The 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' strengthened the bond of 'oneness', spotlighting India's commitment to pluralism, interfaith harmony, and strong ties with the Islamic world.

"On behalf of the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi, I would like to thank everyone for inviting us. We are extremely proud to attend the Sadbhavana Iftar," said Mohammed Nurul Islam, Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner to India.

"I believe this is a wonderful start. It highlights the diversity of India — diversity of people from different countries coming together to begin something meaningful. I am also very happy to be here in India, participating in such events during the holy month of Ramadan. This kind of interaction, where people from different countries, religions, and cultures come together under the banner of humanity, is truly special," said Mohamed Ali Fazari, a diplomat from the Embassy of Sudan in New Delhi.

