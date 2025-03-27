Seven Rajasthan men held in Gurugram fraud case

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) A cyber crime police station team (East) of the Gurugram Police has arrested seven persons for allegedly duping a woman in the name of investment in the stock market, police said.

Based on a complaint filed on February 27, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Cyber ​​Crime East, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police team nabbed the suspects from Gurugram on Thursday. The accused were identified as Anshul Yadav, Jitender Jasaiwal, Harshit Yadav, Yashwant, Ankur Sharma, Manoj Saini and Shailender alias Senti.

Police investigation revealed that out of the amount defrauded in this case, about Rs 64 lakh had come in the accounts of six accused (Anshul Yadav, Jitender, Harshit Yadav, Yashwant, Ankur Sharma and Manoj Saini).

"The above six accused had sold their bank accounts to the said accused Shailender alias Senti for Rs 20,000 each. Rs 20 lakh have been seized out of the defrauded amount. Further action is being taken in the case as per rules," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP cyber crime said.

Apart from this, on Wednesday, the cybercrime teams of the Gurugram Police had arrested 24 cybercriminals who defrauded people across India in 9,017 complaints worth Rs 33.94 crore.

“We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online,” he added.

“The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextorting through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc,” he said.

