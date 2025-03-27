Bihar: Cylinder explosion causes chaos at old Patna museum

Patna, March 27 (IANS) A fire extinguisher cylinder exploded in the old Patna Museum on Thursday, causing widespread chaos and resulting in cracked walls and shattered glass doors.

The loud explosion-like sound echoed across the surrounding area, alarming residents and museum staff.

The explosion occurred in the old fire extinguisher cylinders kept on the museum premises.

The impact was intense, leading to cracked walls in the affected area and shattered glass doors, indicating the force of the explosion.

Following the explosion, smoke spreads throughout the campus, creating an atmosphere of panic. The fire extinguishers involved in the incident had been out of service for a long time.

Lack of regular maintenance is believed to be the primary cause of the explosion. According to an official, the fire extinguishers were kept in the sun without being defused, leading to the dangerous pressure build-up and subsequent explosion.

A source said, "The fire extinguisher cylinders were lying unused for a long time. Due to negligence in maintenance, the incident occurred."

Fire Department Commandant Manoj Nat confirmed that there were no casualties or major property damage.

He said, “10 to 12 fire safety cylinders were being evacuated from the site. The situation was brought under control swiftly.”

The Patna Museum, established in 1917 during British rule, is renowned for housing historical artifacts found in and around Patna.

Locally known as ‘Jaadu Ghar’, it reflects the Mughal-Rajput architectural style. It features domes at the four corners, an attractive ‘chhatri’ at the centre, and Jharokha-style windows.

Artefacts from ancient India to 1764 are preserved in the Bihar Museum, while items post-1764 are housed in the Patna Museum.

Although the incident caused temporary panic, authorities have confirmed there was no major damage to the museum's historical artefacts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.