Punjab CM felicitates 1975 World Cup winning hockey squad

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said with the efforts of his government, the state would soon host several national and international sporting events to give impetus to sporting culture.

In his address at a function to felicitate the 1975 World Cup-winning hockey squad and present cash prizes to the winners of national and state-level games, the Chief Minister said he has raised this matter on several platforms and now it has started producing desired results.

"Punjab will soon host four national hockey leagues. Likewise, several other prestigious events will also be organised to give a boost to sporting culture in Punjab," he said.

Mann said in order to wean away youth from the menace of drugs, playgrounds and gyms will be opened in every village of the state.

The Chief Minister said the government is working on a campaign to produce a maximum number of trained sportspersons and to have more Punjabi players in the Indian contingent for international events.

He stressed that Punjab has abundant sports talent and the government would not leave any stone unturned to enable the players to participate and win medals for India in the international arena.

He said Punjab has become the first state in the country to provide funds to players to prepare for international events.

The Chief Minister said Punjab and sports have a strong bond, due to which Punjabi players always prove their mettle in the games.

The youth have an inherent talent, but the successive governments have failed to provide the requisite infrastructure, he said, asserting that now the players are being provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to restoring the pristine glory of the state in the field of sports, and no stone is being left unturned for it.

He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that eight players in the Indian team of 1975 hockey were from Punjab, and the coach of the team, along with the manager, were also from the state.

The Chief Minister said the 1975 World Cup was a proud moment for the country as it was one and only won by India. He bemoaned that the earlier government had never bothered about sports and players, but his government has laid due focus on it so that players get appreciation and youth get inspiration from them.

He said this is a unique function as those who have upheld the flag of the country are present in this function, adding as he was an ardent sports lover so it is a matter of immense pride.

The Chief Minister felicitated the players of the 1975 Indian hockey team and disbursed cash prizes worth Rs 3.99 crore to 107 players who had recently participated in national games and Rs 9.65 crore to 13,778 players who had won medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian and Para Kheda Watan Punjab Dian.

