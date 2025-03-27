AAP MP questions intent of Immigration and Foreigners Bill

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday raised his concerns in Lok Sabha regarding the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 and questioned the intent of the government behind the Bill.

Kang said the government should reconsider the negative aspects of the Bill and address the related concerns. He highlighted that the Bill grants excessive power to police and security forces.

“If even junior officials are given the authority to act or investigate, the likelihood of harassment of NRIs will increase,” he said.

He said that almost every family in Punjab has a member living abroad, and they frequently visit Harmandir Sahib and Anandpur Sahib due to their religious sentiments and deep connection to Punjab.

“This law, if implemented, may create challenges for them,” he said.

The AAP MP pointed out that while studying this Bill, it becomes evident that although the government’s concern appears to be national security, the real intent revolves around gaining political advantage.

Therefore, he urged the government to reconsider the Bill and introduce necessary amendments.

He further stated that the manner in which this Bill empowers police and other security forces needs to be reconsidered.

“Many foreign nationals, who are bona fide citizens of other countries, come to India for medical treatment, education, tourism, and religious visits. Granting excessive power to the police will create issues for them, as many such cases have already come to light. Hence, it is crucial to address this matter seriously,” he added.

He mentioned the 2020-21 farmer protests when Punjabis settled around the world provided financial support to farmers fighting for their rights, which strengthened the movement.

“Even during that time, the government deliberately deported some individuals. Similarly, in recent days, the US deported hundreds of people. They were not criminals. Most of them were students or individuals seeking a better life. Many of them were from Haryana, Punjab, and predominantly Gujarat,” he said.

He added, however, that the way they were arrested, handcuffed, shackled, and sent back on a plane brought shame to the country and made a mockery of us globally.

“Such incidents must not happen again,” he demanded.

The AAP MP further appealed to the government to send the Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for thorough review of all aspects.

