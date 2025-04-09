Trinamool protests today over top court upholding order on termination of 25,000 school jobs

Kolkata/New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress will lead a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday against the termination of 25,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs in different schools run by the West Bengal government.

The decision to hold the protest march came days after the Supreme Court upheld the previous order of the Calcutta High Court to cancel the appointments of the teachers made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The march, according to party officials, will begin at College Square and conclude at Dharamtala at 3 pm today, and will include participation from the party's youth and student wings.

In addition to the Kolkata rally, the Trinamool Congress has also announced plans for similar rallies across districts, blocks, wards, and towns on April 11.

Trinamool Congress’ state president in West Bengal issued a statement on Monday stating that a mega protest rally will be organised in Kolkata on April 9 by the members of the students’ and young wings of the party.

The rally will start at 3 p.m. at College Square in North Kolkata and will end at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

On the next day, April 10, similar protest rallies will be conducted in every district of the state.

The official tone of the Trinamool’s protests will be that the CPI(M) and BJP conspired to ensure the termination of the 25,753 jobs.

Political observers say that deliberately the official tone of the protest rallies had been limited to accusing political opponents as direct protests against the decision to cancel jobs would have meant a protest against a verdict of the Supreme Court, whose Division Bench last week had upheld an order by Calcutta High Court last year cancelling a total of 25,753 appointments made by the WBSSC.

The apex court’s Division Bench last week also accepted the observation of the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel of 25,753 jobs had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted” ones who allegedly got jobs by paying money.

