Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra takes potshots at govt over Adani issue, shell companies

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday took potshots at the government while sharing a Corporate Affairs Ministry's two years old press release which stated that more than 2.38 lakh shell companies were identified between 2018 and 2021.

She tweeted the official statement while tagging it to her earlier tweet posted in the morning, where she had tagged a response to a Rajya Sabha question on shell companies, with the government saying that data regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is "unavailable".

The question was by MP John Brittas - who had asked for "details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) are held by Indian citizens".

In its reply, the government said: "It is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available."

Sharing both responses, Moitra tweeted: "Government identified 2,38,223 shell companies without any specific definition in law. Blinkers on only when it comes to Adani Group family shells in Mauritius!"

"How can the government take action against Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue, hence no action," she tweeted, while sharing a picture of the proverbial "three wise monkeys" and tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.