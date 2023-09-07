Tribal woman gang raped by 6 in Bihar's Munger, five arrested

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) A tribal woman in Bihar’s Munger district was kidnapped and gang raped by 6 persons, police said on Friday.

The accused kidnapped the woman from Maoist-affected Haveli Kharagpur village and took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, the victim reached the local police station at Haveli Kharagpur and lodged the complaint against six persons.

Following her complaints, local police swiftly took action and managed to arrest 5 of the accused.

Another accused is on the run.

As per the complaint, the 25 year old victim claimed that she was on the way to a nearby place when six persons started molesting her. When she objected the act, the accused took her to a deserted place and gang raped her. After committing the crime, all accused fled from the spot.

