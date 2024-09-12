Tribal population in Santhal Pargana shrank from 44 pc to 28 pc, Centre tells Jharkhand HC

Ranchi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Union government on Thursday submitted an affidavit to the Jharkhand High Court which is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

Headquartered in Dumka, the Santhal Pargana division comprises six districts -- Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Pakur.

According to the affidavit, the proportion of tribal population in the Santhal Pargana division has decreased from 44 per cent in 1951 to 28 per cent in 2011, marking a 16 per cent decline. The Centre attributed this demographic shift primarily to migration and religious conversions.

The affidavit also acknowledged the changes in the demography of the six districts within the division, noting a 20-40 per cent increase in Muslim population, particularly in Pakur and Sahibganj districts. Additionally, the report cited a significant rise in the Christian population as well.

In response to the court's order, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) also submitted a reply in which it stated that while Aadhaar numbers can identify individuals, they cannot form the basis of determining citizenship.

Due to technical issues, a detailed hearing could not be conducted on Thursday. The case has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.

During a previous hearing on September 5, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had expressed concerns about the 'alarming' levels of Bangladeshi migration and its impact on the region's demography.

Noting that the decline in the tribal population is a serious issue, Mehta warned that infiltrators could potentially affect populations in other states.

The deputy commissioners of the six districts in the Santhal Pargana division had earlier denied reports of Bangladeshi migration. The court had warned that a contempt case could be filed against any deputy commissioner if even a single instance of infiltration was confirmed.

This PIL was filed by Daniel Danish from Jamshedpur, who claimed that Bangladeshi migrants are entering Jharkhand through the border areas of Jamtara, Pakur, Godda, and Sahibganj.

He contended that this influx is adversely affecting the local population and contributing to the proliferation of madrasas in the region. The petitioner also claimed that migrants are marrying local tribals.

Data presented by Danish's lawyer before the High Court indicated that the tribal population in the Santhal Pargana decreased from 44.67 per cent in 1951 to 28.11 per cent in 2011, with Bangladeshi infiltration cited as a major contributing factor.

