Tribal organisations' bandh paralyses Ranchi, major roads blocked

Ranchi, March 22 (IANS) Life in Ranchi was crippled on Saturday due to a bandh called by around 40 tribal organisations, demanding the removal of a flyover ramp near the 'Sarna Sthal' -- a site of religious significance in Sirmatoli area of the city.

Bandh supporters blocked key roads at more than ten locations across the city, bringing traffic to a halt.

Protesters burnt tyres and placed logs on roads, preventing vehicles from moving.

Public transport, including autos, remained off the roads in several areas, while many shops were shuttered.

Since morning, tribal youths under the banner of 'Sirmatoli Bachao Morcha' marched through the streets, raising slogans and brandishing sticks and traditional weapons.

The protest turned tense near Hinoo Chowk on the road leading to the airport, where bandh supporters clashed with Ranchi SDO Utkarsh Kumar when he attempted to clear the blockade.

Major intersections, including Kokar Chowk, Kanke Road, Ratu Tilata Chowk, Doranda Bazaar, Kathal Mor, and Airport Road, were also blocked. Even two-wheelers were not spared.

At Loadih on Ranchi-Tata Road, a large group of protesters gathered, while police at the site refrained from using force to clear the blockade.

The 'Sirmatoli Bachao Morcha' claims the under-construction flyover ramp near the Sarna Sthal will disrupt religious ceremonies, calling it an attack on their faith.

The protest follows a symbolic funeral procession held four days ago, where tribal groups targeted all tribal MLAs and ministers, including the Chief Minister, for not addressing their concerns. A torch rally was also organised on Friday evening.

In anticipation of the bandh, many schools had already postponed classes. Although CBSE exams were scheduled in several schools, bandh supporters announced exemptions for students and essential services. Ambulances and medicine shops were also allowed to operate.

Despite the heavy deployment of police and magistrates across the city, authorities took no action to prevent the roadblocks. The administration has warned that any attempt to take the law into their own hands will invite strict action.

