‘Transformers One’ trailer depicts changing dynamics between Optimus Prime and Megatron

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) It’s time for the fans of the ‘Transformers’ franchise to collectively sing the Linkin Park track ‘What I’ve Done’, as the trailer of the upcoming animated science fiction action film ‘Transformers One’ has been unveiled.

The trailer promises a solid origin story of Cybertron’s greatest warriors.

It gives a peek into the events behind Optimus Prime and Megatron going from brothers-in-arms to mortal enemies. The trailer showcases their journey from simple worker bots, devoid of transformation abilities, to powerful warriors equipped to battle a mysterious villain threatening Cybertron, which is the home planet of the Transformers.

Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, which depict the robots as battle-ready from birth, this film presents a fresh narrative, revealing the characters' journey.

The film directed by Josh Cooley boasts an impressive voice cast headlined by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson.

Hemsworth voices a young Optimus Prime, formerly known as Orion Pax, while Henry lends his voice to D-16, the bot who would become Megatron.

'Transformers One' marks Hemsworth's first animated feature film. He made efforts to not use his regular speaking voice for Optimus Prime, and consulted Peter Cullen, who portrays Optimus Prime in various Transformers media, on providing the voice.

Paramount Pictures is set to release ‘Transformers One’ in India on September 20 in English and Hindi in 2D, 3D, 4D & IMAX (3D) formats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.