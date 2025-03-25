Transfer ASI-protected forts to state for conservation, development: Maha govt urges Centre

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar urged the Centre on Tuesday to transfer the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected forts to the state government for enhanced conservation and development.

In a letter to the Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts stand as enduring symbols of valour, resilience and Maharashtra's rich heritage.

"These historic marvels, which continue to inspire generations, hold immense cultural and emotional significance for the people of the state," the minister said.

Recognising the need for their dedicated preservation, "I have urged the transfer of centrally protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Maharashtra government for enhanced conservation and development," he said.

The minister underscored that Maharashtra's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums is fully equipped to undertake conservation work through its empanelled contractors and conservation architects specialised in heritage conservation.

The government, he asserts, can undertake heritage-friendly tourism initiatives and involve CSR donors for fort maintenance through initiatives like the 'Maha Varasa' and 'Vaibhav Sangopan' schemes. Maharashtra is home to 54 centrally protected and 62 state-protected forts.

In his letter, Shelar emphasised the state's proactive role in safeguarding its heritage, having undertaken extensive conservation efforts for the state-protected forts.

Reaffirming its commitment, the state Cabinet, in its meeting on February 18, expressed its strong intent to actively participate in the preservation of Maratha-era forts that hold immense historical and emotional significance.

Minister Shelar highlighted Maharashtra's recent initiative of leading a delegation to the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Paris to present the proposal under the theme 'Maratha Military Landscape of India' for the inclusion of 12 historic forts in the prestigious United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites List.

The forts include Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi Fort and Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu. The delegation had Janhawij Sharma, Additional Director General (Conservation and World Heritage), ASI.

"These forts, once the strongholds of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, continue to inspire millions. It is our solemn duty to preserve them for future generations," said Minister Shelar.

He has urged the Union Minister to take swift action and direct the ASI to initiate the process of transferring the forts to the Maharashtra government, ensuring focused conservation efforts.

"We take immense pride in protecting these heritage sites and will continue to uphold their legacy for generations to come," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.