Train services remain disrupted in parts of NE due to landslide; restoration work underway

Guwahati, June 25 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking restoration works on a war footing to reinstate train services in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section, where rail connectivity has been disrupted for the third day on Wednesday due to major landslides, an official said on Wednesday.

Train services between south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram and the rest of the country via Guwahati continue to be disrupted since Monday evening amid landslides badly affecting the railway track in the mountainous areas.

Divisional Railway Manager of the NFR, Lumding Division Samir Lohani, stated that rail communication between Lumding and Badarpur is expected to be restored by Sunday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that approximately 100 meters of track has been severely affected by the landslide, triggered by the failure of a slope near an adjacent road situated just 15 meters from the railway line.

The incident occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. He said that a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to deal with the issue.

Assam Chief Secretary, NFR General Manager and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned agencies attended the meeting. During the meeting, a coordinated restoration scheme was finalised and joint operations are currently underway, the CPRO said.

He said that more than 25 heavy machinery units, including excavators, JCBs and dumpers, along with around 200 labourers, have been deployed to expedite the restoration process.

Senior officers from the Lumding Division, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Lumding, are present at the site to monitor and ensure round-the-clock operations.

Despite the ongoing efforts, challenges remain, Sharma noted and said that the slow and continuous movement of loose soil from the hillside, coupled with persistent rainfall, poses significant risks and delays.

The priority is to first stabilise the hill slope, followed by the removal of around 25,000 cubic meters of muck and debris. This includes clearing the railway track section as well as the vulnerable portions of the hill above the track.

Protective measures will then be implemented to guarantee long-term safety and slope stability.

Until restoration is completed, it has been decided to cancel/partially cancel certain trains for the safety of passengers.

The NF railway authority requested passengers to stay updated through official railway communication channels for further information regarding train movements and restoration of services.

Every year during the monsoon, several northeastern states, especially Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and southern Assam, remain cut off from the rest of the country for weeks owing to landslides, water logging and damage to railway tracks, leading to hardship for the people of the region.

