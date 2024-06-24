Trailer of Varun Sharma-starrer 'Wild Wild Punjab' promises a wacky break-up trip

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The makers of 'Wild Wild Punjab' starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill on Monday unveiled the trailer of the film which revolves around four best friends on a wacky break-up trip.

The nearly three-minute trailer revolves around a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), who is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the 'baraatis', to say four 'magical' words -- 'I am over you'.

Egging him on for some fun, his motley crew of friends -- Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) -- come up with a plan. They embark on the ultimate break-up road trip where more things go wild.

Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj) join them on this adventure across the vibrant yet chaotic Punjab to help Khanne find a closure.

Director Simarpreet Singh said, "At some point in our lives, each of us has either been a Khanne or consoled a Khanne, standing by friends through thick and thin regardless of the circumstances. This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships."

For Varun Sharma, playing Khanne was a delightful challenge.

"His journey from heartbreak to self-discovery is both hilarious and heartwarming. Working with friends made it even more special and fun," the actor said.

Speaking about his character, Sunny Singh shared that transforming into Maan Arora was an exciting process.

"It’s a role I’ve never done before and a character that will stay with me forever," Sunny said.

Talking about his experience, Manjot said: "Honey Paaji is the friend everyone wishes they had, so I always felt very special on the sets as well. Driving Paro across Punjab was an experience like no other, and I think the audience will feel that same thrill when they watch the film.”

Jassie Gill said: "Jainu is exceptionally cautious and well-behaved. He’s the calm to everyone else's storm. In short, he is more of a party pooper, most times. I am so glad that the audience across the world will enjoy the madness we are bringing their way with ‘Wild Wild Punjab’."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said: "'Wild Wild Punjab' is a hilarious ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. It’s a story of four best friends on a road trip, navigating the woes of heartbreak through an adventure brimming with laughter and chaos. It’s been a wonderful ride collaborating with Luv Ranjan, whose grip on the buddy comedy genre is unparalleled."

Ankur Garg, Producer Luv Films, said: "The journey of producing ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ has been an exhilarating ride, brimming with fun and twists, mirroring the essence of the film itself. We are thrilled to share this delightful adventure with Netflix’s global audience, hoping it sparks the same joy and excitement in the viewers as it did for us during its creation.”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a Luv Films Production directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.