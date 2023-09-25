Tractor-truck collision in Delhi kills 1, injures 4

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) One man was killed and four others were injured following a tractor-truck collision in Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 1.39 a.m. on Monday on the GT Road towards Seelampur.

A total of five people were taken to the JPC Hospital, where one person was declared brought dead.

“A case of a fatal accident has been registered at the Shastri Park police station against an unknown person. The identity of the truck driver is currently under investigation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“The four injured persons and the deceased were passengers on the tractor at the time of the accident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined. He had hitched a ride on the tractor from ISBT,” said the DCP.

The injured have been identified as Anil (40) from Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh; Hari Lal (30) from Jharkhand; Saleem (55) and Aman (17), both residents of Meerut.

