TPCC chief gives written assurance on first job to differently-abled

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Confident of coming to power in Telangana in the next month’s elections, Congress' state president A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday promised first job to a differently-abled woman.

Rajini, a dwarf, received a written assurance from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president that when the Congress party comes to power, she would be the first person to get a government job.

Revanth Reddy signed Congress guarantee card and handed over the same to Rajini, when she called on him at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.

Rajini, a post graduate, told Revanth Reddy that she was not getting a job even in private companies.

Filling up all vacancies in government departments is one of the key election promises by the Congress party.

The Congress has been targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its alleged failure to fulfill the promise to provide jobs to the youth despite being in power for two terms.

Revanth Reddy is so confident of Congress coming to power in the state that while addressing an election meeting on Monday, he invited people to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister at LB Stadium on December 9.

He has already announced that the first file to be signed after swearing-in will be on implementation of six guarantees.

The elections for 119-member assembly are scheduled on November 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.