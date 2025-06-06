Tottenham Hotspur sack Ange Postecoglou despite Europa League win

London, June 6 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Ange Postecoglou from his position as head coach 16 days after their famous triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final, which was their first European trophy in 41 years.

Ange joined Spurs from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and ended the North London side’s 17-year trophy drought by leading them to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao.

However, that was not enough for the Australian to continue at the helm, given he oversaw the side to their worst finish in the Premier League, having finished 17th in the table with 11 wins, five draws, and 22 losses during the 2024-25 campaign.

“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

“The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget. That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief in a dream,” read the statement by Postecoglou.

After his first season at the club, Postecoglou had boldly stated in front of the media that he always brought silverware in his second season at a new side.

He delivered on that promise by bringing the Europa League to the side which has struggled to compete for trophies. The unexpected change followed after Postecoglou had promised Tottenham supporters that ‘Season 3 is always better than Season 2’ during their victory parade.

Postecoglou’s sacking means Spurs will be appointing their fifth permanent manager in six years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019. Brentford’s Thomas Frank is reported to be the front-runner for the opening.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, Spurs recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in their worst-ever PL finish last season. At times, there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph,” read the statement by the club.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.