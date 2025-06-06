Stampede case: Cong High Command must direct Shivakumar to resign, says Pralhad Joshi

Mysuru, June 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, urged the Congress High Command to seriously consider the Chinnaswamy stampede tragedy on June 4 that claimed 11 lives and direct Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to resign.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Joshi stated that Shivakumar should resign from the Deputy Chief Minister's post without a moment's delay. He added that CM Siddaramaiah himself should bear the moral responsibility for the incident.

Joshi questioned whether it wasn't an inexcusable offence that despite news spreading about "three deaths due to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium" while the programme was ongoing in front of Vidhana Soudha, the Deputy CM still went to the stadium and celebrated.

He further questioned: "The government, which didn't file a single FIR immediately after such a major tragedy, suspended police officers in a manner that placed blame on them only after the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case. In that case, will you remove D.K. Shivakumar from the Deputy CM post and subject him to an inquiry?

Pralhad Joshi accused CM Siddaramaiah of repeating his past behaviour, stating: "CM Siddaramaiah also targeted the commissioner and officials in the MUDA scam. The same happened in the Valmiki scam. Now, in this tragedy too, he has displayed the same conduct. He has tried to conceal his political prestige."

Joshi remarked that after the High Court registered the case, the CM behaved "thoughtlessly".

Pralhad Joshi emphasised that since this tragedy is now in the High Court's jurisdiction, the investigation must happen under HC monitoring. He demanded that the inquiry be conducted under the High Court's supervision and that a High Court judge be appointed for the same.

He further lashed out, stating that the RCB team was not initially keen on a celebration in Bengaluru, and the police department was also not ready to grant permission. Despite this, the government itself exerted pressure.

Joshi demanded an investigation into who arranged the flight to bring the RCB team to Bengaluru.

"It seems those in the government themselves booked the flight. This should be investigated. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility instead of trying to cover up his mistake. Immediately, D.K. Shivakumar, who acts like a bully, should be made to resign," Joshi urged.

"Even after knowing that people were trampled to death at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Deputy CM, ministers, and officials, along with their families, were engrossed in selfies with RCB players in front of Vidhana Soudha. They celebrated until 5 p.m. Does this government have any humanity, any concern for the people?"

Pralhad Joshi questioned: "Wasn't it you who tweeted and called people to the grand celebration in front of Vidhana Soudha at 4 pm? That's why so many people came. Furthermore, Shivakumar himself went to the airport to welcome the RCB players. Not only that, he also went to Chinnaswamy Stadium. How did the Dy CM go when the Police Commissioner had not given permission? Does the Dy CM think he's a cricket coach?"

Minister Joshi asserted that Rahul Gandhi is also responsible for this. He demanded that if Rahul Gandhi has any morality and if the Congress High Command has any authority, they should first seek Shivakumar's resignation and hold the CM accountable.

