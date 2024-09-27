Top UN leaders express appreciation for India's global role

United Nations, Sep 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met with the top leaders of the world organisation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and President of the General Assembly Philemon Yang, who expressed appreciation for India's global role.

At their meeting, Guterres "expressed appreciation for India's cooperation with the UN," according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"They discussed the Summit of the Future and its implementation, climate change, Artificial Intelligence, and geopolitical developments," he added.

The Summit earlier this week adopted the Pact for the Future setting the course for the UN and for collectively dealing with the looming crises for the world.

Yang said on X that he "appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South".

"We discussed the priorities and key issues for #UNGA79 (current General Assembly session), and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future," he added.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X that he "assured him of India's full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability, and Dignity for everyone everywhere".

The Minister met several other leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly's high-level meeting.

EAM Jaishankar wrote on X that at his meeting with Sierra Leone Foreign Minister Tim Kabba, he expressed appreciation for that country's leadership on reformed multilateralism.

Sierra Leone as President of the Security Council last month brought Security Council reform to the fore.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X that he and Belarus Foreign Minister Makshim Ryzhenkov "discussed possibilities in health, education, technology, and deepening economic linkages".

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and he "took stock of our growing bilateral engagements in tourism, defence and mobility" and "exchanged perspectives on Ukraine," EAM Jaishankar reported on X.

He posted on X that he had a "good first meeting" with Maria Stenergard and they spoke "about deepening our bilateral relationship in fields of sustainable development, investments, and skilled workers' mobility".

They also exchanged perspectives on Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, he added.

With Jordan Deputy Prime MInister Ayman Safadi his "discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in West Asia," he wrote on X.

He also met Foreign Ministers Badr Abdelatty of Egypt, Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran, Albert Shingiro of Burundi, and Kamina J Smith of Jamaica.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.