What Happened Between Kalpika and Prism Pub Team?

Tollywood actress Kalpika Ganesh, known for her roles in several Telugu films and web series, faced an unpleasant experience while celebrating her birthday at a popular pub in Hyderabad. What was meant to be a fun night with friends turned into a distressing event, as she claims she was insulted and mistreated by the pub staff.

Kalpika had gone to Prism Pub at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli on the night of her birthday along with her friends. The issue reportedly started when she brought a birthday cake, which led to a disagreement with the pub staff. According to Kalpika, the staff refused to allow the cake and began arguing aggressively.

In her statement, she alleged that the staff made offensive remarks about her dress, questioning her appearance and making her feel uncomfortable. Things escalated further when, she claims, they called her a "druggist" and misbehaved with her in front of others at the venue.

Kalpika stated that she initially approached the police to file a complaint but faced a lack of cooperation. However, after persistence, a case was registered and an investigation has begun. The police are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to understand what happened that night.

Taking to social media, Kalpika shared a video of the incident on Instagram, which quickly went viral. In the video, she appears visibly upset and explains her version of events.

Kalpika said the incident left her emotionally disturbed and called it a traumatic experience, especially on her birthday. “Women should not be humiliated like this in public places,” she said.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the treatment of women in nightlife venues. Authorities have promised a fair inquiry and assured that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.