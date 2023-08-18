Wedding Bells For Abhiram Daggubati?

Abhiram Daggubati is the brother of successful actor Rana Daggubati and the son of producer D Suresh Babu. Recently, he forayed into films with Teja's Ahimsa. The film underperformed at the box office.

According to reports, Abhiram is all set to get wed to the granddaughter of Daggubati Mohan, the brother of his grandfather Daggubati Ramanaidu. Preparations for the engagement ceremony are underway.

Abhiram is the youngest son of Tollywood producer Suresh Babu.

An official confirmation regarding the wedding is awaited.