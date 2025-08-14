War 2 Twitter Review: Mixed Talk Disappoints NTR, Hrithik Fans

War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, was released amid high expectations, and fans have braved adverse weather conditions, particularly in the Telugu states, to watch this movie. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 takes the spy universe forward, and even though the trailer did showcase that it was a faceoff between NTR and Hrithik, it felt like there was more to the tale than what's being shown.

Shows of War 2 have started all across the country, and people are thronging to the screens to watch the same. The film's highlights include a few post-credit scenes and Jr. NTR's introduction scene, which is said to be one of his best.

People have been eagerly anticipating the dance face-off between Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Should War 2 successfully captivate neutral audiences through effective action and compelling drama, Yash Raj Films could potentially achieve yet another massive blockbuster following Saiyaara.

Let's take a look at how audiences are reacting to War 2.

#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over substance! The storyline is somewhat different from the previous spy universe films, which had potential but wasn’t able to fully capitalize on it. Though the storyline might vary, the tempo of the other… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 14, 2025

Very below Average First Half disappointed Logic less physics They took Audience as granted there is no High moments in the Action Thriller Movie 😪 No Engaging sequence till now

Need a very big jump for second half #War2#War2Review #War2Telugu #War2Disaster pic.twitter.com/hyNwxuDjzF — Don Ak (@Indiamyheart123) August 14, 2025

#War2Review: I don't want to spoil but giving too many details but it does distinguish itself from the other Spy Universe films (in a good way!). I liked #War, but #War2 has heart, and it has some enjoyable emotional moments, with good performances from the cast! — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) August 14, 2025

Collar yegareyataniki ready avandi TigerNation 🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 North lo mass batting chustaru.. 2nd half rampuuu🔥🔥🔥#War2 https://t.co/wQ8NWJVhyR — It's Me Nakka🔱 (@GermanNakka) August 14, 2025

Only saving grace of the film was Hrithik. Jr NTR's potential was very limited! For fans sake, please don't sign up for multi starrer roles again! You're getting overshadowed by other heroes! @tarak9999 #War2 — Goutham (@goutham1616) August 14, 2025

All in all, it appears like War 2 will appeal to fans of Tarak and Hrithik Roshan, and it might not seem an impressive outing for neutral audiences who want to watch a fun-filled action entertainer.