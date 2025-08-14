War 2 Twitter Review: Mixed Talk Disappoints NTR, Hrithik Fans

Aug 14, 2025, 07:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, was released amid high expectations, and fans have braved adverse weather conditions, particularly in the Telugu states, to watch this movie. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 takes the spy universe forward, and even though the trailer did showcase that it was a faceoff between NTR and Hrithik, it felt like there was more to the tale than what's being shown.

Shows of War 2 have started all across the country, and people are thronging to the screens to watch the same. The film's highlights include a few post-credit scenes and Jr. NTR's introduction scene, which is said to be one of his best.

People have been eagerly anticipating the dance face-off between Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Should War 2 successfully captivate neutral audiences through effective action and compelling drama, Yash Raj Films could potentially achieve yet another massive blockbuster following Saiyaara.

Let's take a look at how audiences are reacting to War 2.

 

All in all, it appears like War 2 will appeal to fans of Tarak and Hrithik Roshan, and it might not seem an impressive outing for neutral audiences who want to watch a fun-filled action entertainer.  


Read More:

Tags: 
War 2
War 2 Movie
War 2 Movie Review
War 2 Movie Review and RAting
War 2 Twitter Review
War 2 Movie Cast
Advertisement
Back to Top