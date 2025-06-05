War 2 Movie: YRF Says No to Mythri and Vamsi, to Go Solo?

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, War 2, starring JrNTR and Hrithik Roshan, got off to a bad start when it came to its promotional content, as the released glimpse received flak for the overused VFX and for not hyping JrNTR enough. While it's true that NTR is the villain and Hrithik is the hero, the Tollywood star's fans were outright disappointed to see their favorite hero only being used as a VFX tool.

Now, it's being reported that since Jr. NTR is there, multiple big production houses from the Telugu states reached out to YRF to bag distribution rights. But Yash Raj Films, who produce and distribute their movies single-handedly, had reportedly refused this offer from Tollywood biggies.

The same strategy applies to North India and overseas territories. For an extended period, Yash Raj has consistently assumed complete control over the business of their films. Despite occasional setbacks, this approach proved effective when films such as Pathaan came their way. Sure, it's the Shah Rukh Khan factor, as it was a comeback film after a gap of four years, but it gave YRF immense confidence to continue with their spy universe.

With War2, YRF will have the opportunity to determine whether their spy universe possesses pan-India potential. After the badly edited glimpse, director Ayan Mukherji is reportedly working on VFX and presenting a better trailer where both the character's elevation and NTR's character's depth are shown. But it remains to be seen if the work they do will actually result in a better product or not.

For now, it's clear that YRF is going solo and is willing to take the risk by going the distance with War 2.