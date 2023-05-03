Vikram Gets Injured On Sets Of Thangalaan

Tamil actor Vikram has been injured on the sets of Thangalaan. He was severely injured on the sets and has been taken to the hospital. The doctors who conducted some tests on the Ponniyin Selvan actor informed his family that his ribs got broken.

The doctors are going to perform surgery or an operation soon. Vikram will be taking a break from the shooting of director Pa Ranjith's pan-India movie.

Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram. The film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.