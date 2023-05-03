Ooriki Utharana Is Available For Streaming On Prime Video

Naren Vanaparthi and Dipali Sharma feature in Ooriki Utharana, a rural drama directed by Satish Paramvedha. The film got a good response when it was released in theatres. It did decent business at the box office.

Currently, the film is available on Prime Video for streaming. While addressing the media, the makers stated that the story and the rural backdrop are awesome. "There are plenty of interesting elements in the film," the makers said.

Actor Naren Vanapathi also spoke about the film. "We have shot the film in Warangal by erecting special sets, which are the main attraction. We developed a heart-touching story. We hope everyone loves our movie," he added.