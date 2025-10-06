Vijay Deverakonda Flaunts Engagement Ring Amid Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Buzz

Vijay Deverakonda has sparked fresh engagement talk after being spotted wearing a ring during a recent temple visit with his family. The actor, who is said to have visited Prasanthi Nilayam, drew attention when fans noticed the ring and linked it to long running rumours about his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna.

The couple has been the subject of speculation for months, with rumours of a secret engagement swirling across social media. Now, Vijay’s public appearance has added fuel to the fire. During the visit, he sported a casual look, but the ring on his finger caught the eyes of fans and media alike. While there is no official statement from either side yet, many believe this could be confirmation of what has been hinted at behind the scenes.

Interestingly, reports also claim that Vijay’s team has officially confirmed the engagement news and that the wedding might take place in February 2026. However, despite the announcement from his team, both actors have remained silent on their personal social media pages.

Meanwhile, amid all the speculation, Rashmika recently posted a behind the scenes reel from her upcoming film Thamma, choosing not to address the engagement buzz directly. She has instead focused on her work and promotional content, leaving fans more curious about the personal developments than before.

If the engagement is true, it will mark one of Tollywood’s most celebrated unions as fans are now watching closely for an official confirmation from Rashmika and updates about wedding plans.