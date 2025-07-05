Thammudu Box Office Collection: Nithiin Film Struggles With Rs.3 Crores Worldwide Gross

Actor Nithiin has shown time and again that he is a performer with good potential, but he has been without a box-office hit for long. He had high expectations pinned on Venky Kudumula's Robinhood, but that also ended up as a huge disaster. After Robinhood, Nithiin had Thammudu under the Dil Raju banner lined up for release.

Thammudu's trailer generated buzz due to its grandeur, and with Venu Sriram directing, expectations were high before its release. However, the industry understood the importance of positive word-of-mouth for this film.

Unfortunately, Thammudu failed on that front, as the reviews right from the premieres were disappointing to begin with, and despite high occupancy in the morning shows, the shows later in the day failed to generate any buzz, and as a result, less than 27,000 tickets were booked throughout the day for Thammudu.

As a result, Thammudu's Day 1 collections were in the range of Rs.3 crores gross, and with middling reviews for the movie, Nithiin might have registered another flop with this Venu Sriram film.