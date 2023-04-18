Teja Sajja Wraps Up HANU-MAN 

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s first film from his Cinematic Universe HANU-MAN starring talented hero Teja Sajja in the lead is getting ready for release. As announced by the makers, the film’s shooting has been wrapped up. The entire team looked contended and persuaded in the video that shows a stunning location of the last day of the shoot.

It took 130 working days to wrap up the production works. Hanu-Man was extensively shot all over India. The post-production works are in full swing now. Director Prasanth Varma spent more time on this film than all his films put together for the best quality and also to live up to audiences’ expectations.

The film’s teaser took YouTube by storm and it got an overwhelming response in all languages. The powerful rendition of Hanuman Chalisa released on Hanuman Jayanthi too got immense response from all corners. So, the team is putting in the best efforts to offer a whole new experience in theatres.

HANU-MAN will have Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. The makers will announce exact release date soon.

HANU-MAN is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. How the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri seems to be the story of the film. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.