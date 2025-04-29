Srinidhi Shetty and Adivi Sesh at HIT 3 Event: What's Brewing?

Telugu audiences eagerly anticipate the release of Natural Star Nani's upcoming investigative action thriller, HIT: The Third Case. The bookings opened a few days ago on various ticketing sites, and the movie opened up to a positive response everywhere. Experts predict that it will become Nani's highest grosser and mark a significant milestone in the actor's illustrious career.

The movie's team recently conducted a grand pre-release event, where they had invited SS Rajamouli alongside both the heroes from the HIT Franchise. Vishwak Sen, who played Vikram Rudraraju in the first part, and Adivi Sesh, who plays Krishna Dev in the second case, were part of the pre-release event.

Srinidhi Shetty, who plays the lead alongside Nani, has already won the hearts of the audiences through the interviews both of them did during the promotions. Be it any language, fans have absolutely loved the duo and their chemistry, and Nani himself has revealed that people might just think that HIT 3 is a rom-com and not a violent action thriller after witnessing their interviews.

After making her mark with the KGF franchise, where she made her Kannada film debut, Srinidhi is making her way to Tollywood and already has a couple of projects lined up, with one being Telusu Kadhaa, directed by Neeraja Kona. Srinidhi has dubbed on her own in Telugu for HIT 3, and she might just do the same in her upcoming films as well.

Srinidhi's amusing moment with actor Adivi Sesh at the HIT-3 pre-release event was going viral on social media. In the promotional interviews with Nani, fans learned Srinidhi is a funny and happy girl. The actress was about to give Adivi Sesh a handshake, which Sesh had offered first.

Just as Srinidhi was about to give, Sesh took away his hand and kept it at the back of his head, giving a cheeky smile. His gesture surprised Srinidhi, leaving her feeling embarrassed, but she knew the intention was innocent. As a result, Srinidhi also laughed off the gesture and smiled at Sesh. This interaction has gone viral on social media.

Fans are loving this banter between Sesh and Srinidhi and are demanding a movie between the duo as soon as possible. You can watch the fun moment below: