Samajavaragamana OTT Release Date Out

Hyderabad: Get ready to experience the most entertaining film of the year - Samajavaragamana, is all set to make its Digital premiere on aha, the 100% variety, 100% Telugu entertainment platform. Combining Ram Abbaraju's hilarious genius with the outstanding talents of a talent-studded cast, Samajavaragamana is packed with entertainment, romance, drama and comedy with an added twist. The film stars the uber-talented Sree Vishnu, the lovely Reba Monica Jogn, and the versatile Naresh. Mark your calendars for Friday, 28th July, to stream into this rib-tickling extravaganza only on aha!

The story follows Bala Subrahmanyam (Sree Vishnu), also known as Balu, who works as a ticket seller at a popular multiplex in Hyderabad. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), strives to complete his degree and meets Sarayu (Reba Monica John) in an exam hall. Sarayu later becomes a paying guest at Uma's house and falls in love with Balu, who usually treats all girls like sisters. Eventually, Balu also develops feelings for her. However, he uncovers a shocking story about Sarayu's family. What happens next and how Balu solves the issue form the crux of the story.

