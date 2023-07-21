Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be feted with the prestigious Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

The actress has carved a unique space for herself in the industry with performances in films including 'Badhai Do', 'Bheed', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', 'Bala' and many other titles.

In addition, this recognition will also be for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the festival's opening day, August 11.

As part of the recognition, Bhumi will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change. Speaking of this honour,

Bhumi said, "I am so grateful for having been awarded as the Disruptor of the year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take up, the causes that I support and stand up for and for everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for - I strive to live a life of impact."

"I aim at changing society for the better, by championing representation of women in cinema and fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability. This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I'm following the correct course and making progress in the right direction. "I'm thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival's unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable."

The Disruptor Award will be presented to Bhumi Pednekar by a dignitary from the Victorian government, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government in promoting impactful work in the entertainment industry.

