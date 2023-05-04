Rama Banam's First Day Collection Prediction

It has been a long while since we have seen Gopichand on the big screen. The Macho Star is returning back to the silver screens with Rama Banam, his first major Summer release in years. He was last seen in Seetimaar, which did decent business at the box office.

Rama Banam is slated for a theatrical release on May 5, 2023. Gopichand and his team are busy with movie promotions. The bookings for the family entertainer have been opened in many areas. As of now, the advance sales look bleak.

The film is expected to register Rs 1 cr plus (Share) on the opening day at the box office. These days it is hard for any film to fetch big bucks at the box office unless it is a big-star movie.

The film is directed by Sriwass. Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Khushbu Sundar, Sachin Khedekar and Dimple Hayathi are playing key roles in the film.