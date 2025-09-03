Raj Tarun in Legal Trouble Again? Lavanya Launches Fresh Allegations

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun has landed in legal trouble after his ex-girlfriend Lavanya filed a fresh complaint at Narsingi Police Station earlier today. In her statement, Lavanya alleged that on June 30, Raj Tarun and his associates threatened her and her family. She further claimed that they took away gold, assaulted her father who was injured during the incident, and even killed her pet dog. The complaint reached the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, and based on his orders, Narsingi police registered a case against the actor.

This comes on top of earlier allegations made by Lavanya, who says she was in a relationship with Raj Tarun for over 11 years. She accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage and coercing her into an abortion. Lavanya has also submitted hospital records and alleged that Raj was involved in an affair with his co-star Malvi Malhotra.

Lavanya stated that despite being in a committed relationship for years, Raj began distancing himself from her last year. She claims she was subjected to emotional harassment and manipulation while he publicly denied their relationship.

Raj Tarun, on his part, has denied all allegations. He has maintained that Lavanya’s accusations are fabricated and an attempt to tarnish his reputation. He has previously suggested that she has a pattern of filing false cases and that their separation stemmed from personal differences.

With serious claims of threats, harassment, property disputes, and now allegations of violence, the case has escalated significantly. The Narsingi police are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into Lavanya’s complaint, which has already drawn considerable attention in Tollywood circles.

For Raj Tarun, once known as a rising star with boy-next-door charm, the accusations could not come at a worse time. With multiple projects lined up, the actor now finds himself battling controversies that could overshadow his career.