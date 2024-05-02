'Pushpa 2' Secures Record-Breaking North American Deal, Deets Inside

Allu Arjun's much-awaited Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rule" has secured an unprecedented North American theatrical distribution deal. The sequel to the blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" has sold its North American rights for a staggering ₹60 crores (approximately $7.4 million) to Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations. This is the highest price ever paid for the North American rights of an Indian film.

The first installment, "Pushpa: The Rise," released in December 2021, was a commercial success in India and overseas. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and directed by Sukumar, the film's popularity has paved the way for the record-breaking deal for its sequel.

"Pushpa: The Rule" will be released on August 15, 2024. The promotions have already begun, with the first single "Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa" launched on May 1st, 2024. Fans have welcomed this first musical offering from composer Devi Sri Prasad with great enthusiasm, setting high expectations for the film's music.

The record-breaking deal for "Pushpa: The Rule" is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema, particularly big-budget Telugu films, in North America. Telugu films are finding a wider international audience, and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come.

