Poonam Kaur Allegations: Pawan Kalyan and TDP Backing Trivikram?

Actress Poonam Kaur has caused quite a stir on social media with her latest revelation about director Trivikram Srinivas. For long, Poonam Kaur has been indirectly targeting Trivikram with her cryptic social media posts, but her recent Instagram post was where she called the director out.

Poonam Kaur asserted that she possesses evidence of Trivikram's purported injustice, and she is determined to pursue every avenue to secure a hearing for her case. To prove her point, she even shared the discussion she had with Team Jhansi, where she was told last September to talk about her grievances in front of a separate committee.

Even though there is clarity needed on Poonam Kaur's allegations against Trivikram, the nature of her claims indicates that they're serious, and as a result, her case should at least be heard before taking a call. The actress publicly declared that Trivikram is receiving political backing, including from top members of the film industry.

What political party is supporting Trivikram? Trivikram has become one of the most trusted people for the film industry's elite families. Everyone knows Trivikram's association with Pawan Kalyan and how influential the former is in the latter's life.

Trivikram significantly aided Pawan Kalyan in his political journey, earning complete trust from the Deputy CM of AP. It's been reported multiple times that Pawan had given full rein to Trivikram to handle everything film-related, and it was even reported that Ashwini Dutt, who is a close aide of Chandrababu Naidu, had to approach Trivikram through Pawan Kalyan to negotiate ticket price hikes for his film Kalki.

Trivikram's significant influence in AP politics could potentially explain the long-standing neglect of Poonam Kaur's case. It remains to be seen what kind of an action the actress takes next with her allegations against Trivikram Srinivas and whether the women's group from the film industry takes any action against her or not.