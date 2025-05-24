Mukul Dev Passes Away: Krishna, Adhurs, and 3 Other Films That Defined His Tollywood Journey

The Indian film industry is in mourning as renowned Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, known for his acting in films like Son of Sardaar, Jai Ho, and Yamla Pagla Deewana, has suddenly passed away at the age of 54.

Sources close to the actor revealed that the actor was struggling for a while to cope with his parents' death, and he died owing to illness. Actually, Mukul passed away on Friday (23rd) night, but the news of his demise only reached the media on Saturday morning.

Friends and family have gathered at Mukul's residence to pay tribute to the actor, and even though the cause of death remains unknown, fans take to Mukul Dev's Instagram account and drop in their messages on the actor's latest social media post.

Mukul Dev has a daughter named Sia, and he was married to Shilpa. Even though details about his now ex-wife are unknown, it's reported that the duo were separated and he was living by himself at the time of his passing.

It's also important to note that Mukul Dev's brother is renowned actor Rahul Dev, who is famous for essaying multiple roles across industries.

Even though Mukul primarily acted in Hindi cinema, he is also renowned for portraying villainous roles in Tollywood as well. Here are a few movies where the actor showed his excellence in Telugu cinema.

Krishna

Directed by V. V. Vinayak, Krishna starred Ravi Teja and Trisha in the lead roles. Mukul Dev acted as the antagonist in the film, and his portrayal won him enthusiastic applause. The role also opened up different opportunities for him in Telugu cinema.

Ek Niranjan

After Krishna, Mukul Dev acted in Puri Jagannadh and Prabhas' Ek Niranjan. He essayed the role of Kailash, and even though the film didn't work wonders, Mukul managed to grab several other films through Ek Niranjan.

Mukul went on to act in films like Siddham and Kedi, and he also had a crucial role to play in Jr. NTR's hit Adhurs.

The late actor also played different roles in movies like Money Money More Money, Bejawada, and Ravi Teja starrer Nippu was his last known Telugu film.