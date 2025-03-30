Mad Square Day 2 Box Office Collections

The youthful entertainer Mad Square, the sequel to Mad (released in October 2023), had a grand worldwide release on March 28, 2025. The movie, packed with elements of comedy, love, and friendship, has quickly won over the youth audience. With its engaging storyline and vibrant performances, it is currently leading among the newly released Telugu films. As audiences continue to pour into theaters, the box office collections for Mad Square are showing promising numbers.

On Day 2, the film maintained a strong performance across various regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here's the detailed breakdown of the Day 2 collections:

Nizam: ₹2.18 Crores

Ceeded: ₹0.60 Crores

UA: ₹0.50 Crores

East: ₹0.28 Crores

West: ₹0.13 Crores

Krishna: ₹0.22 Crores

Guntur: ₹0.25 Crores

Nellore: ₹0.12 Crores

Total Day 2 Collections: ₹4.28 Crores

The film’s strong hold on Day 2 is a clear indicator of its growing fan base and successful engagement with the audience. Looking at the two-day total collections, the numbers are even more impressive:

Nizam: ₹4.53 Crores

Ceeded: ₹1.34 Crores

UA: ₹1.12 Crores

East: ₹0.65 Crores

West: ₹0.34 Crores

Krishna: ₹0.50 Crores

Guntur: ₹0.76 Crores

Nellore: ₹0.31 Crores

Total 2 Days Collections: ₹9.55 Crores

With such terrific numbers, Mad Square is enjoying a blockbuster extended weekend. The positive reception and consistent box office performance have set the stage for a great run at the theaters. Audiences, especially the youth, are flocking to see the film’s blend of humor, love, and drama, making it one of the top contenders for a successful long-term box office performance.