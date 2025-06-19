Kuberaa USA Advanced Bookings: Not Nagarjuna, Not Dhanush, But Sekhar Kammula is The Hero!

Sekhar Kammula is preparing a unique genre movie featuring Nagarjuna and Dhanush in the lead roles. Known for crafting feel-good love stories and breezy emotional dramas, the director is now tackling an intense drama that explores class and societal differences.

Even though the film took a long time to be made, and there are rumors that the makers had rushed the post-production to ensure the movie released on time, the film has many expectations, and with no successful film in the Telugu states for quite some time, all eyes are on Kuberaa to revive the theaters.

Kuberaa USA Pre-Sales: Sekhar Kammula Weaves His Magic!

Recently, dramas have become more popular than star vehicles, and Kuberaa is hoping to capitalize on this trend. Although Nagarjuna and Dhanush dominate the proceedings alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the film's story and what Sekhar Kammula is trying to say are going to be equally captivating.

Kuberaa needs great word of mouth to end up becoming a huge hit at the box office, and Sekhar Kammula is more confident than ever that he has made a good film. Notably, Kammula's films consistently generate substantial revenue at the international box office.

Even with Kuberaa, the same appears to work out big time. Pre-sales for the movie scheduled for release tomorrow have exceeded $250K, demonstrating the success of everyone's favorite director at the USA box office. Kammula's movies usually have good songs that will turn enough eyeballs, but Kuberaa doesn't have that.

However, the trance of Kuberaa, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is working its charm, and Sekhar has revealed in multiple interviews that DSP's background score has brought in a whole new commerciality to his gripping drama.

$250K is a fantastic start for a movie that was once rumored to be struggling to cope with the release dates, but Kuberaa is doing well, and hopefully, it continues to amass massive numbers at the box office.