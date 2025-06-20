Kuberaa Movie Review: Sekhar Kammula's Daughter Vandana Grabs Limelight with Honest Comment

Ahead of the release of Nagarjuna and Dhanush's Kuberaa, there were a lot of expectations over the movie. Telugu cinema is going through a lull, and it badly needs a good film to bring audiences to the theaters, and Kuberaa came at the right time. Before the trailer for the movie was released, public attention on Kuberaa was somewhat negative.

Owing to the fact that the movie took more than 3 years to complete and with the OTT platform deciding the theatrical release date, director Sekhar Kammula and his team were under a lot of pressure. But they delivered the goods where it mattered the most—at the cinemas—and since morning, audiences have been heaping praises on the film and how well Sekhar Kammula narrated the story that he genuinely wanted to tell.

Kuberaa Movie: Sekhar Kammula's Daughter Reacts on the Film

The filmmaker has a reputation for telling stories that he wanted to tell and not budging from it at any cost, and this surprisingly is what attracts stars and actors to his stories. Right from the morning show, Kuberaa has been soaring with extremely positive word of mouth, and the impact is already being seen at the box office with increased occupancy for the evening and night shows.

Celebrities usually have the habit of watching their film at the 8:45 AM show in Prasads, and continuing the tradition on behalf of Kammula was his daughter, Vandana, who already caught the industry's attention with her appearance at the pre-release event of Kuberaa.

While discussing the movie and the positive reports it is receiving, Vandana expressed, "I am incredibly proud of the team." We have talked a lot about the movie during promotions, and the output is actually better and much more than what we expected it to be. Please watch the film in theaters." This is probably the first time Sekhar Kammula's daughter spoke publicly about a film her father made, and her comments are now going viral on the internet.