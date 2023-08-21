King Of Kotha First Review Out!

After a stupendous blockbuster hit like Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to return to the silver screen with his upcoming movie King Of Kotha. The film is due to release in theatres on August 24, 2023.

It is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Saran Shakthi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Anikha Surendran and Shammi Thilakan in prominent roles.

If you are a Dulquer Salmaan fan and are waiting to watch King of Kotha, here's the first review:

First review of King of Kotha

"Just witnessed #KingOfKotha in Ireland today during censor! Nothing to say!!

It’s absolutely a treat for fans and audiences. The hype is real!! The BGM is a never we had before one!! Making!! Fights!! Climax!! Songs!! Edits!! All over DQ's PERFO and every Other Actors are Just Wow!! WORTH THE HYPE!! Cant Wait to See With Mass Audience!! (sic)."

Take a look at the tweet:

Dulquer was recently in Hyderabad to attend the film's pre-release event.