Kannappa Movie HD Print Gets Leaked Online!

Vishnu Manchu's film succumbs to piracy, which can be considered devastating news for the Kannappa team. Kannappa joins a long list of movies that have turned victims of privacy in recent times. Recently, an online leak of Naga Chaitanya's hit movie Thandel caused a significant stir.

Now, Kannappa's HD print was reportedly leaked online, and it's a huge cause of concern for the makers of the movie. Kannappa opened up to excellent numbers at the box office, as it has managed to collect around Rs.16 crores gross. Now, with this HD piracy update, the Kannappa team is yet to issue a statement on the ongoing piracy surrounding the movie.

Initially, pirated versions of Kannappa were leaked, and now that HD versions are appearing on the same piracy sites like Tamilrockers, it will be disheartening for the Kannappa makers, who have dedicated years of effort to the project.