K-RAMP Twitter Review: Kiran Abbavaram Mass Film Gets Disaster Verdict by Fans!

After days of hype and positive buzz around its trailer, Kiran Abbavaram’s latest release K Ramp has turned out to be a major disappointment for moviegoers. Despite the festive timing and a promising promotional campaign, the film has failed to strike a chord with audiences, with many fans calling it an “utter dud” on social media.

While the first half of the film has been described as passable by some viewers, the second half appears to have derailed the momentum completely. According to Twitter reactions, K Ramp drags on without purpose, testing the patience of the audience before delivering a message-heavy climax that fails to land emotionally.

One user wrote, “K Ramp had potential but lost it midway. The second half is painfully slow. Only a few moments worked.” Another commented, “Disappointing outing for Kiran Abbavaram. The story just didn’t click.”

Many pointed out that the film’s screenplay lacks depth, relying on formulaic narration that undercuts its emotional beats. A few scenes in the second half reportedly stood out, but overall, audiences agree that the film’s execution doesn’t match its initial promise.

Kiran Abbavaram, who had high hopes of delivering a solid festive hit, seems to have missed the mark this time. Fans expected an energetic, content-driven entertainer, but the uneven writing and dragging pace left them underwhelmed.

In short, despite a strong promotional push and pre-release optimism, K Ramp has failed to live up to expectations. Twitter is unanimous in its verdict- barring a handful of moments, this one is a disappointing outing for Kiran Abbavaram and far from the Diwali success fans were hoping for.

#KRamp

Except for a couple of sequences in the second half nothing is interesting. Outdated story,Unwanted songs, Predictable screenplay and those comedy scenes 🙏 Forget about music. No emotional depth except climax sequence. @ItsActorNaresh and @vennelakishore are the saviours. — Vaishu Mahadevan (@VaishuMahadeva2) October 17, 2025

#KRampReview:

#KRamp is outrightly outdated and painfully dull, filled with weak characterizations, overdone performances, and flat writing. Even the emotional core feels undercooked due to weak direction and uneven tone. Except for the Father-Son emotion, which is… — Movies4u Reviews (@Movies4uReviews) October 17, 2025

#KRamp A Silly, Outdated Film that’s Over the Top from Start to Finish! The film follows a very simple story with a routine to the core screenplay that we’ve seen countless times before. This might have worked for a genre that aims purely to entertain, but here the comedy and… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 18, 2025