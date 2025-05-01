HIT 3 US Premiere Report: Nani Delivers, Sailesh Underdelivers

Director Sailesh Kolanu returns with HIT 3: The Third Case, the latest installment in his popular investigative thriller series. This time, the film takes a darker, more intense route — and presents Nani in a bold new avatar.

Box Office

Nani's HIT 3 is carrying heavy buzz at the Box Office. The film is expected to be the biggest opener for Nani, surpassing Dasara in the USA. The film's US Premieres and Day 1 opening is going to be huge, predict trade pundits.

Decent First Half

The film opens with a flashback that sets the tone right away, introducing Nani as Arjun Sarkar — a slightly eccentric but sincere cop. The first half is decently engaging, packed with the expected thriller elements. Nani’s portrayal of Arjun, a no-nonsense officer with a sharp attitude, explicit language, and violent tendencies, adds a gritty edge to the narrative.

Nani not only looks the part but also brings a fresh energy that sets his performance apart from his earlier roles. While the film doesn’t showcase excessive bloodshed, the intensity and mature themes justify its ‘A’ certificate. However, a tighter screenplay could have made the first half more impactful.

Final Take – A Mixed Bag

HIT: The Third Case introduces new layers to the franchise while placing Nani in unfamiliar territory — something he pulls off with ease. The storyline appears to draw inspiration from Squid Game, especially in its concept and setup.

Unfortunately, the film’s second half, which carries the emotional and narrative core, doesn't quite hit the mark. The ideas feel underdeveloped, and the execution lacks the punch needed to leave a lasting impression. It’s a watchable film, but one that works better if you go in with modest expectations.

Verdict

With its intense tone and a strong central performance by Nani, HIT 3 tries to up the stakes in the franchise. While it doesn’t completely succeed, it offers enough to keep fans of the genre interested — though there’s definitely room for sharper storytelling.