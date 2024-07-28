Heroine Behind Vishwaksen's Instagram Deactivation?

Vishwaksen is all set to shine on the silver screen with his new movie 'Mechanic Rocky,' co-starring Meenakshi Chowdhary. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, this movie is set to be released on October 31 as a Diwali gift. The movie's glimpse release event was organized in Hyderabad, where the team shared some exciting inside news about the film.

Vishwaksen recently became the talk of the cine industry after he deleted his Instagram account. Fans speculated that the reason for his account deactivation was due to online trolls. During the event, an interviewer asked, "Which actress made you delete the Instagram account? Why are you not active on social media?"

He replied sharply, saying, "No actress is the reason for my deactivation. My online presence was for my fans. The reason I deactivated my account is that I recently noticed I will turn 30 on March 29. I don't like to spend a lot of time on social media. So, I put my phone aside and focused more on my work. I activated it a week before my release and I will deactivate it again after the release."

He further shared some exciting facts about the movie.