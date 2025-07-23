Hari Hara Veera Mallu Controversy: Pro Kannada Activists Tear Apart Pawan Kalyan Posters

In what can be called a bizarre incident, posters and banners for Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu were torn apart by alleged pro-Kannada activists in Sandhya theatre in Bengaluru.

Fans of the actor are preparing for the movie's release tomorrow by spending money and ensuring that the theater is ready for the next few days. As this was going on, a group of people with Kannada flags around their necks walked in and started questioning why the posters weren't in their language, Kannada.

The overwhelming presence of Telugu hero posters in Karnataka further infuriated them. It's not a fantastic start for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Karnataka, and considering how things turned sour for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in the state, it remains to be seen if things escalate further from here for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.